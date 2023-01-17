Jordan Hall, 29, Oakdale

Mr. Jordan Hall, 29 of Oakdale, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. He worked alongside his Papaw at Cook Stone his whole life. Jordan enjoyed spending time at the pool with his little girl and family and shooting guns, driving fast, and giving everybody a hard time.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Gary Hall and William ‘Buck’ Armes.

Fiancé and love of his life: Talisa Helton.

Best friend: Jordan Langley.

He is survived by his daughter: Paisley.

Parents: Eric & Amy Hall.

Two sisters & brother-in-law: Chelsea & Jon Mathis and Kaylee Burton.

Grandparents: Frank & Ronda Cook, Nancy Armes, and Toni Cook.

Three nephews: Elijah, Jace, and Roman.

Aunts & uncles: Christy & Preston Davis, Frankie Cook, Ricky Cook, Tammy & Wendell Hardie, Lynnettee Easter, and Phyllis & Larry Vice.

Cousins that are more like brothers and sisters: Megan Raymond, Cody McCarroll, Austin Davis, Bree Manion, Gracie Davis, Libby Davis, Sawyer Cook, Boone Cook, Raylan Cook, and Bo-Duke Cook.

Along with a host of friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Big Emory Baptist Church from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Willie Gallaher and Pastor Neil Crass officiating. Graveside services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Cook Family cemetery in the Pine Orchard Community.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jordan Hall during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matthew Jordan Hall, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

