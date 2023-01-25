John Latimer Gray, Oak Ridge

John Latimer Gray, age 57, recently living in Oak Ridge, TN left this world unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He was born to the late Lois White Gray and the late John Seymour Gray on March 7, 1965.

John was a highly successful Civil Engineer, having graduated from MIT in Civil Engineering and having achieved an MBA at Georgetown University. John learned Russian and worked for several years in Kiev, Moscow, and Tbilisi for the Bechtel Company.

John had a brilliant mind, a generous heart, and was open to everyone and everything.

John will especially be missed for his non-judgmental rationality. Forever optimistic and independent, everyone was able to rely upon him for frank, funny, and clever conversations and advice.

John was a lover of new experiences, from travel to food to politics, current events, history, and new friends. He had recently moved to Oak Ridge, TN from Los Alamos, NM just to get to know yet another place and add more people to his long list of friends and acquaintances scattered across the globe.

John suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and had been living with this disease for over 20 years. Always making the best of it, he insisted on doing all that he could and more. John had a tough time in 2022 physically but battled courageously and never lost his faith that soon enough he would be traveling to Europe or to Brazil.

John is preceded in death by father, John Seymour Gray, and mother, Lois White Gray. He is survived by his wife, Marina Gray of Falls Church, VA, and brother Daniel Gray of São Paulo, Brazil plus countless relatives and friends.

The funeral service followed by a reception will take place on Thursday, January 26 at 1 pm at the Falls Church Episcopal, 115 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA 22046, with the Reverend Burl Salmon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA, link below.

https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate?ms=wb_top_homepage-donate&initialms=wb_top_homepage-donate&pcode=WEBMEMBER&lpcode=WEBGUARD

