Joe Mack Lisenbee, Knoxville

Joe Mack Lisenbee, age 77, of Knoxville, went to be his heavenly father, on January 14, 2023. He was born in Lake City and moved to Oak Ridge in the 1950s. Joe was a Class of 1962 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He enlisted in US Army after graduation and attended bootcamp at Ft. Gordan, GA. Joes served as an honor guard member in Washington D.C. before ending his military career ended in 1968. Joe received a bachelor’s degree from Roane State Community College in 1980 and went on to start a career as a car salesman. He worked at various major dealerships in Oak Ridge and Knoxville before retiring in 2010. Joe very much enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with his wife and children.

Joe was preceded in death by wife, Brenda Lisenbee; mother, Lena Lorraine Amillio, and her husband, Hugo; sister, Verna Anne Smith; and brothers, Jackie and Billy Lisenbee. Survivors include son, Joe Mack Lisenbee II; grandsons, Tyler Gilmore and John and Jonah Rose; godson, Charles “Cha-Cha” Hall; sisters, Caroline Childress, Judy Nunley, and Sara Bennette; mother of his son, Cheryl Whitson; nieces & nephews, Tracy, Scotty, Anette, Margie, Billy, Blue, Ben, Josh, Ginger, Jonathan, and Chris; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 3 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Rev. Brian Scott officiating and full military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

