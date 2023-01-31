Jimmie Nell Starring, 94, Rockwood

Mrs. Jimmie Nell Starring, age 94 of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Harriman, TN. She was born July 17, 1928, to George Bowen and Lula Bell Freeman in Anderson, AL., in Lauderdale county. She and her sister Annie were later adopted by Mr. Alexander Presley and Sally Presley. Alexander Presley worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. Jimmie and Annie lived along the Tennessee River during the construction of the dams. They were at Wilson Dam in Florence, AL, and moved to the Kentucky Dam where Mr. Presley worked as a tugboat operator. After working at the Kentucky Dam, they moved to Hales Bar Dam and lived on the river where Alexander was a lock keeper where they stayed for several years. During that time Jimmie went to Jasper High School. Later they moved to Watts Bar Dam in Spring City, TN where she worked for Southern Silk Mill as a bookkeeper. It was here that she met her husband Charles Starring and they got married in 1950. They moved to Rockwood, TN in 1953 and began raising their children. Jimmie and Charles bowled in a league for many years. Later she worked for Scandlyn Lumber Company in Rockwood, TN as a bookkeeper for some 15-plus years. She was also a faithful member of the Rockwood First Baptist Church and she was a member of their Joy Fellowship group. She is preceded in death by her parents: George Bowen and Lula Bell Freeman; husband: Charles Starring; sister: Annie Hayes; and adopted parents: Alexander and Sally Presley. She is survived by:

Sons: Edwin D. Starring (Patricia) of Rockwood, TN

Donald R. Starring (Barbara) of Blue Ridge, GA

Grandchildren:

Alison Beebe (Philip) of Kingston, TN

Paula Farris (Jamie) of Murfreesboro, TN

Jamie Starring of Denver, CO

Travis Starring (Maewha) of Woodbridge, VA

Great-grandchildren:

Ellie Starring of Woodbridge, VA

And Numerous close friends from First Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN, and at Sycamore Trace in Kingston, TN

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11 am in the Stebbins Cemetery in the Grandview community of Rhea County, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Baptist Church Joy Fellowship Group. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Jimmie Nell Starring.

