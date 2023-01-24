Jessie Eugene “Bo” Miles, 96, Pine Orchard

Jessie Eugene “Bo” Miles, age 96 of Pine Orchard passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2023, at her home. “Miss Bo” was a lifelong member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church and was known for her 50+ years of teaching preschoolers and her love of missions. Missionaries Annie Armstrong and Lottie Moon were her “two best friends”. She was very active in the community she called home all of her life. The Pine Orchard Community Club, Homemakers Club, and Fair were among some of her favorite things. Bo also loved to quilt, work crossword puzzles and play Scrabble. She was also a weekly news writer with Morgan County News for many years.

Bo is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Buster Miles; parents Gene and Annis Blake and her siblings Alvin, Fannie, and Mona.

She is survived by her two sons Harry (Lavanna) and Joe (Tammy) both of Pine Orchard; grandchildren Clint (Olivia) Miles, Carla (Randy) Smith of Pine Orchard, and Zack (Madison) Miles of Knoxville; great-grandchildren Colt, Lige, Belle Miles, Emily and Emery Smith all of Pine Orchard.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Pine Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery, on January 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Nickles officiating.

In honor of her love of missions, the family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Mission Fund at Pine Orchard Baptist Church, 206 Pine Orchard Rd. Oakdale, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jessie Eugene “Bo” Miles.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jessie “BO” Miles, of Pine Orchard, please visit our flower store.

