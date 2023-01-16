Jerry Sehl, Harriman

Mr. Jerry Sehl, age 83 of Harriman passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. He always took care of his wife Mae, alongside his several dogs and cats. He served in the Army for 7 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife: Mae Patterson Sehl.

Brother: Larry Sehl.

Sister: Gladys Sehl.

Along with some nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry Sehl. during this difficult time.

