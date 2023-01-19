Jeremy Andrew Nichols, Heiskell

Jeremy Andrew Nichols, age 37, of Heiskell, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. Jeremy was born September 30, 1985, in Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 2004 and earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University in 2008. Jeremy began his engineering career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he worked from 2008-2022. He was currently employed at Aptim since October 2022. Jeremy loved fishing, camping, and golfing, but most importantly, loved spending time with his family & friends.

Jeremy was preceded in death by mother, Karen Nichols; grandparents, Laurence Nichols and William & Mary Lou Tucker. Survivors include wife Kristin Nichols; daughter, Charlotte Nichols; son, Jackson Nichols; father, Jeff Nichols & wife, Teresa; brothers, Joshua Nichols and Jason Nichols & wife, Amy; grandparents, Bill Bondie and Bonnie Nichols; a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins; and dear friends, Jeff Lee & James Parks.

The family will receive friends 3-5 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023, and again 1-2 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary with Rev. Darrel Daugherty officiating. An inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeremy, please visit our floral store.

