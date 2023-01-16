Jeremiah Adam Duncan, LaFollette (formerly of Briceville)

Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1991, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Hubert Preston Duncan and Tinia Phillips. Jeremiah was a united States navy veteran. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Jeremiah loved camping, biking, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with his kids and his dog, Buggie. Jeremiah is preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan, grandfather Henry “HP” Duncan, grandfather Jerry Phillips, aunts Becky Terry and Nadine York, cousins David Duncan, Amanda Mowery, and Nikki Duncan, and uncle Carl Duncan.

Survivors:

Parents Hubert Duncan and wife Clara

Tinia Keathley

Wife Brittany Heatherly Duncan

Sons Dawson and Jayden

Siblings Jonathan Duncan

Matthew Duncan

Corrine Duncan

Aunts Trina Duncan

Jennifer Harness

Nancy Young

Special Family Todd Ryan Brown and Buggie Brown Duncan

Willie & Glenda Brown

Michelle Brown and Delilah Lloyd

Christopher Brown and Alexis

Willie Gene Brown and Melissa

Morgan Brown and Austin

Several cousins, step Siblings, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The funeral Service will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson officiating.

