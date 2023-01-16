Jeremiah Adam Duncan, LaFollette (formerly of Briceville)

Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1991, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Hubert Preston Duncan and Tinia Phillips. Jeremiah was a united States navy veteran. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Jeremiah loved camping, biking, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with his kids and his dog, Buggie. Jeremiah is preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan, grandfather Henry “HP” Duncan, grandfather Jerry Phillips, aunts Becky Terry and Nadine York, cousins David Duncan, Amanda Mowery, and Nikki Duncan, and uncle Carl Duncan.

Survivors:

Parents        Hubert Duncan and wife Clara

                       Tinia Keathley

Wife              Brittany Heatherly Duncan

Sons               Dawson and Jayden

Siblings         Jonathan Duncan

                        Matthew Duncan

                        Corrine Duncan

Aunts            Trina Duncan

                        Jennifer Harness

                        Nancy Young

Special Family Todd Ryan Brown and Buggie Brown Duncan

                          Willie & Glenda Brown

                          Michelle Brown and Delilah Lloyd

                          Christopher Brown and Alexis

                          Willie Gene Brown and Melissa

                           Morgan Brown and Austin

Several cousins, step Siblings, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The funeral Service will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeremiah Adam Duncan, please visit our floral store.

