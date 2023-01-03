Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey, 80

Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2022. Gail, affectionately known as Granny Gail, was born July 12, 1942, to Ernest and Sallie (Scott) Pugh in Columbia, Tn. Soon afterwards her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tn. and eventually settled in Rockwood during the 1950s. She was in the Rockwood High School class of 1961 and later enjoyed working on the yearly class reunion committee, regularly visiting with classmates and friends. In 1968, Gail earned her LPN license and began her nursing career at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge until 1985. It was then she began her very favorite nursing job, home health care. As an attentive caregiver, she enjoyed caring for her patients while going well beyond the role of her job by providing them food, clothing, and the families’ lifetime friendships.

Granny Gail loved her family. She would do anything for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, shopping, genealogy, and attending craft shows. She never met a stranger and always enjoyed speaking with people.

Gail is predeceased by her parents as well as granddaughter Kristin Hurst, brothers Wayne Pugh and Ernest F. Pugh, and sister-in-law Patty Pugh.

She is survived by husband Billy “Runt” Wilkey of Rockwood, sons Ricky (Nancy) Hurst of Monroe, Ga, Kenny (Cindy) Hurst of Rockwood, Tn., and daughter Rebekah (Glen) Webb of Oak Ridge, Tn., grandsons Wesley (Erin) Hurst of Monroe, Ga and Spencer Webb of Oak Ridge, Tn, as well as great-grandson Mason Hurst of Monroe, Ga. Also survived by brother Kenneth Troy (Judy) Pugh of Lilburn, Ga, sister-in-law Anita Pugh of Rockwood, Tn, and several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

You are finally whole…body, mind, and soul in the presence of Jesus. Rest in Peace Granny Gail. We all love you.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janice Gail Wilkey.

