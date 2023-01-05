James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge

James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.

He is survived by sister Janice Raines; niece Heather Barnett and husband Rob and 3 great-nephews, all of Oak Ridge.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Steve Gooch will officiate. Memorials can be made to the Oak Ridge Boys and Girls Club. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

