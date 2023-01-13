James Robert Altum, Clinton

James Robert Altum, age, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Jane Altum; wife, Kimberly Suzanne Altum; brother, Cecil Edward Altum.

James is survived by his father, Robert Lee Altum; son, Caleb Nathaniel Altum of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Gabrielle Altum of Knoxville, TN; brother, Bobby Ray Altum of Clinton, TN; sister, Wendy Bishop and husband Eddie of Oak Ridge, TN; nieces, Emily and Caitlin Roberts; nephews, Steven and Timothy Altum; best friends, Jamie Beach, Tommy Vanhuss, and Gene Toney; special friend, Krystal Collins.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, January 16th, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His memorial service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Ault officiating. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has the honor of serving the family of James Altum.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of James Robert Altum, please visit our flower store.

