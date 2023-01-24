James Lee Winn, Powell

James Lee Winn, age 83 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.

Born in Brazil, Indiana on July 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Abram and Mary Ellen Crosby Winn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; daughter Tammy Lou Winn; brothers Larry and Butch Winn; sisters: Alice Bowman, Patricia Moore, and Margaret Lemay; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

James Lee Winn will be interred in the Bee Ridge Cemetery in Brazil, Indiana.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of James Lee Winn.

