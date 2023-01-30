James (Jim) Michael Dagley, Clinton

James (Jim) Michael Dagley of Clinton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Jim was born on January 22, 1949, to the late Dewey Lee and Margaret Louise Singleton Dagley. He was the most loving husband, father, “Papaw”, and brother a family could ever ask for. He was a 1967 graduate of Clinton High School. Jim and Treva were married for 47 years. They are faithful members of the Clinton Church of God. Jim helped build the church and took care of the church grounds for many years. James served 4 years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and 1 year in the Army Reserve. He was a chemical operator at Y-12 for 38 years. He loved working on cars and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. James was a man of few words, but you could not find a more faithful friend and worker. He loved helping others. He will be so missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by, grandparents ER and Pearl Burris Dagley, Hubert and Daisy Long Singleton, father and mother-in-law Floyd Marion and Mary Iva Swearingin Duncan, brothers, and sisters – in law Cloice and Robbie Johnson, Ray Romine, A.D and Rose Gann, Judy Duncan and Don Duncan.

He is survived by his loving wife Treva (Duncan) Dagley, daughter Nicole Marie Dagley, son James Michael Dagley II, grandson Jeremiah Anthony Dagley and Fiancé Lora Dearing. Jeremiah was the joy of Jim’s Life. They shared such a special bond. Also surviving brother Earl Dagley and wife Margaret “Micki”, uncle Tom Dagley, aunt Virginia Nelson all of Clinton. Also survived by sister-in-law Martha Romine of Montague, TX, brothers and sisters-in-law Jimmy and Sue Duncan of Bridgeport, TX, Rondall Duncan of Montague, TX, Bobbie Duncan of Nocona, TX, a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Quality Home Health Care for all their love and care.

Jim’s services will be held at the Clinton Church of God at 635 Hillcrest Street. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Curtis Akers and Rev. James Basler officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 12:30 PM and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 1:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Clinton Church of God in honor of Jim at 635 Hillcrest Street, Clinton TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

