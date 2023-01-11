James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, Scarboro

News Department 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, age 72, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 30, 1951, in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of the Scarboro Community. He spent most of his career in lawn care and helping with the elderly in the community. J.J. enjoyed comedy and listening to old-school blues, jazz, and soul music. He was very artistic and loved to draw. J.J. loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered for always having a big smile and being affectionate.

J.J. was proceeded in death by his mother, Virginia Dixon; grandmother, Roberta Wiggins; aunt, Delores Holmes; uncles, Edward Holmes and James Dixon; and brothers, Lorenzo Dixon, and Jimmy Lee “Bubba” Dixon. He leaves to cherish his memory and smiling face, sisters, Mary Ann Dixon, Cynthia Dianne Dixon, and Linda “Suzie” Dixon; brothers, Lee “Munchie” Dixon, Robert “T” Dixon, and Willie Smith; aunts, Mary Helen Holmes and Ollie Goolsby; special people in his life, Patrice Kirk, Elder Jessi Garner, Ruth Shannon, Frances, and Betty Slater, Scottie Ward, and the Bell Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 11 am with Elder Darius Waters, Eulogist. The family request all attendees wear a mask. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James, please visit our floral store.Hide

About News Department

Check Also

Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, Kingston (formerly of Clinton)

Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: