James Arnold Ferrell, Rockwood

James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:

Sons: James T. Ferrell (Becky), Jason Ferrell

Daughters: Amy Monday, Stormy Ferrell (Robert Canter)

Grandchildren: Darcy Ferrell, Blaine Ferrell, Parker Ferrell, Emery Monday, Kinley Ferrell, Sunny Canter

Brothers: John Ferrell, Clyde Ferrell, Sam Ferrell, and Kevin Ferrell

Sister: Joetta Sunderlage

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Greg Kelley officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Arnold Ferrell.

