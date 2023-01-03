Jack R. Slaven, 84

Loving brother and uncle, Mr. Jack R. Slaven, age 84, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1938, to C.V. Slaven and Nora Hamby Slaven in Scott County, TN. Jack enlisted in the Army and later on became a chemical operator at USEC in Paducah, KY. He loved the outdoors and looking out over the mountains. He had a passion for painting all type of canvases. He was completely devoted to carrying for his mom and taking her to the ocean as well as giving her flowers just to remind her how much she meant to him. He is preceded in death by his parents: C.V. and Nora Slaven; brothers: James, Bob, Lowell, and Roger Slaven; sister: Reba Dewyea; nephews: Coy and Jim; and nieces: Kris and Sherry. He is survived by:

Sister: Jone Slaven

Nephews; Josh, Roger Dale, Curt, Victor, and Matt

Nieces, Misha and Pyra

Along with numerous other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor guard.

