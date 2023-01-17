Harue Yamashiro Arakawa, 93

Harue Yamashiro Arakawa, age 93, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Courtyards Senior Living in Oak Ridge, where she lived for the past 11 years. She was born on March 1, 1929, in Kapaa, Hawaii. Harue received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Louisiana College and later came to live in Oak Ridge in 1955 to be married and raise her family. Harue was a longtime member of Glenwood Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, and taught Mission Friends, GA’s, Bible drill, and Sunday School for many years. She would greet everyone she met with a warm smile and a kind word. She enjoyed crafts of many types, but mostly enjoyed spoiling her seven grandchildren, who loved their countless sleepovers, with Grandmommy always providing candy, soda, and shave ice.

Harue was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Edward T. Arakawa; parents, Kama & Kamato Yamashiro; brothers, Seiji Yamashiro and James Yamashiro; and sister, Kay Henna.

Survivors include her children, Sandi Henry (Bill), David Arakawa (Donna), Paul Arakawa (Marie), Carolyn Livengood (Greg); grandchildren, Daniel Henry (Cally Greenway), Jonathan Henry (Bridgette), Bryan Arakawa (Hannah Pierce), Amy Caturano (Anthony), Aaron Arakawa, Mattie Livengood, and Jake Livengood (Nina); and great-grandson, E.J. Arakawa; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

The family would like to thank all the staff from the Courtyards and Amedisys for the loving care that their mother received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity, the Lottie Moon offering, or a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. A celebration of Harue’s Life will follow at 2 pm. A private family interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

