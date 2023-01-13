Harold Edward Haynes, Wartburg

Harold Edward Haynes, age 65 of Wartburg, departed this life to his eternal home on January 12, 2023. He was a Class of 1976 graduate of Wartburg Central High School. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Harold foremost loved the Lord. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and working on puzzles. He was an avid college football, dirt track racing, and NASCAR racing.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawson and Ella Mae Hardwick Haynes; brother Rex Haynes, nephew Wayne Hensley.

He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Simpson, and grandsons Ian Aydelotte, Petty Officer 3rd Class Walker Aydelotte, and Chris Aydelotte and Samantha Hodges and granddaughter Nayeli Hodges; sisters and brothers-in-law Diana and Freddy Armes, Barbara and Mike Cox both of Wartburg, Lucy Cox, Veria and Randy Hensley of Dixon Springs, TN.; brothers and sisters-in-law Doyle and Cheryl Haynes, Brian and Kimberly Haynes, Patty Haynes all of Wartburg and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with the interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Edward Haynes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Harold Haynes, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

