Gorman Dale Price, Lancing

Gorman Dale Price of Lancing, passed away at age 61 on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, while surrounded by his loved ones.

Dale is preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Bessy Price, and grandparents Gorman and Geneva Spradlin, his father Billy Price, Sr., his Brother Rodney Price, Sr., and his niece Celina Cheyenne Price.

He is survived by his mother, Norma (Spradlin) Price of Lancing; Two children, Daughter Misty Price Foster of Kentucky, and son Andy Price of Wartburg.

Dale is also survived by two siblings: Billy Price, Jr. and wife Angela of Oldsmar, FL, and Rhonda Price Catalino and husband Billy of Wartburg; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Dale was a stern man of many talents. He worked with his hands in jobs such as the construction trades or auto mechanics. However, his truest passion was anything related to auto-body work, and his skill with a paint gun was unrivaled. When someone in the area needed their vehicle painted, they called Dale Price. He may have been covered in Bondo dust, and he may have had paint in his hair, but there was no orange peel left behind in the paint he sprayed on a water-sanded surface.

A sailor in his younger years, Dale took great pride in his military service for the United States Navy. Dale attended Operations Specialist “A” School in Virginia Beach, VA, and served his time in the Navy working in the Combat Information Center of the USS Scott DDG-995 doing radar surveillance of friend and foe submarines, ships, and aircraft. Dale’s military discipline as a young man spilled over into all areas of his life. He was upfront, honest, and organized. If you ever visited him at home, then you know he ran a “tight ship.”

Dale valued his family and dear friends above all else. Most especially, his precious mother. In the last of his days, he still worried about her, us, and about preparing to meet his creator. He faced his final days with outstanding courage that is worthy of an honored veteran. The love he carried for us shall never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating with Military Honors Legion Post #149.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dale Price, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

