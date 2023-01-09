Gloria Ann Harvey Thomas, Harriman

Gloria Ann Harvey Thomas, age 82 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1940, in Roane County. She was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. She was a retired mender with Burlington Industries, with whom she worked for 16 years. She worked part-time at PCM after her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents: W.C. “Pat” Harvey and Jesse K. Jenkins Harvey; sisters: Montana Davidson, Mavis Bullard; brother: D.M. “Doc” Harvey. She is survived by:

Husband of 61 years: Harlan “Bud” Thomas

Son: Gealon Thomas (Katie)

Grandchildren: Ben Thomas (Mary), Sam Thomas (Jodie)

Great Grandchildren: Caroline, Elizabeth, and Myer

Sister: Mary Rose Nelson

Brothers: Donnie Harvey (Ann)

W.C. “Sonny” Harvey

Sister-in-law: Bobbie Joan Guettner

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Evangelist Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Gloria Ann Harvey Thomas.

