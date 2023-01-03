Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, 94, Cookeville

Mrs. Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, age 94, of Cookeville, formerly of Wartburg passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County in Cookeville. For several years, Glenna was actively involved with the Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society.

She is preceded in death by two husbands: James “Ralph” Murphy and Gerald Morgan.

One son: Randy Murphy.

One daughter: Janet Badaski.

Her parents: Loren and Clara Hawn.

And one brother: James Hawn.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jack and Barbara Murphey of Cookeville.

Five grandchildren: Jennifer Sherman, Jim Mauitho, Lauren, Phillip, and Melinda Murphy all of California.

Seven great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, and family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday January 7, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ronald Allen officiating. Interment will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan.

