Glen Birmley, Harriman

Glen Birmley, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 12, 1940, in Richmond, Virginia but has made his home in Roane County since serving in the military. He was a retired truck driver for ETHRA. Glen enjoyed watching television. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Jesse Birmley.





SURVIVORS



Wife Carolyn Birmley of Harriman



Children Michael Birmley of Kingston

Michelle Birmley of Kingston

Step-sons Jeffery Stewart of Harriman

Richard Stewart of Harriman

Several grandchildren, extended family members, and friends

Glen was cremated at his request and no services will be held. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston proudly serving the Birmley family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glen Birmley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest