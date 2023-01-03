Glen Birmley, Harriman

Glen Birmley, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 12, 1940, in Richmond, Virginia but has made his home in Roane County since serving in the military. He was a retired truck driver for ETHRA. Glen enjoyed watching television. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Jesse Birmley.


SURVIVORS

Wife             Carolyn Birmley of Harriman

Children       Michael Birmley of Kingston

                      Michelle Birmley of Kingston

Step-sons      Jeffery Stewart of Harriman

                        Richard Stewart of Harriman

Several grandchildren, extended family members, and friends

Glen was cremated at his request and no services will be held.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston proudly serving the Birmley family.

