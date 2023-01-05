Georgia Irene Bratcher, 91, Clinton

Georgia Irene Bratcher, age 91 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, December 30th, 2022. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was a loyal friend to many and inspired those around her with her kind spirit, energetic love of life, and compassion. Irene loved people and adored her family. Georgia Irene Andrews was born on September 9, 1931, in Coal Creek, TN to George and Agnes Andrews. She played basketball at Lake City High School and graduated from Lake City High School. Irene met the love of her life, Wayne Eugene (Goober) Bratcher and they were married in 1956.

Throughout her life, Irene loved crafts and was gifted at needlepoint. She kept a project going continually and gave her creations to those she loved. During her life, she was a sewing machine operator at the Shirt Factory in LaFollette, TN, a department manager at Miller’s Department Store in downtown Knoxville, and a cafeteria worker at South Clinton Elementary School. Irene loved football and basketball and she spent decades cheering on the TN Volunteers. One of her fondest memories was attending TN football games with her brother, Kenny, and attending the Lady Vol’s games with her girlfriends. Irene was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Coal Creek #226 for over 50 years where she was designated a Matron Worthy many times and held many positions of leadership. She was a longtime member of the South Clinton Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Wayne (Goober) Bratcher. Beloved brothers, Don Andrews (Dalys), Lake City, TN, and Kenny Andrews, Clinton, TN, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents George Andrews and Agnes Miller Andrews, sister Mary Ann Henegar, and Sister-in-law Jewel Bratcher.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, at South Clinton Baptist Church at 1000 Clinch Ave. Clinton. TN 37716 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., funeral services immediately afterward at 5 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Georgia Irene Bratcher.

