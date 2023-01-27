Geneva Bierkamp, Rockwood

Mrs. Geneva Bierkamp, 85 of Rockwood, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. Geneva owned and operated The Blossom Barn in Rockwood for many years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Fate Welch.

Her second husband: Thomas Bierkamp.

And four sisters: Louise Dotson, Shirley Cosby, Mary Lynn Gray, and Gail Coffey.

She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Teresa and Thomas Hollaway.

Along with a host of nieces and nephews.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Geneva Bierkamp.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

