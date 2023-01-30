Gary Ray Nichols, Clinton

Gary Ray Nichols, age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home following a period of declining health. He was born on October 10, 1953, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Sandy Gordon and Mannie Burnette Raby Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jean Brock Nichols.

Gary is survived by his brothers, Larry Nichols and wife Sandra and Bill Nichols and wife Pam, both of Clinton, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Gage Nichols, Jacob Nichols, and Lexi Nichols.

There will be a private Celebration of Life service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Gary Ray Nichols.

