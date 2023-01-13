Frank Watson, Harriman

Mr. Frank Watson, 67, of Harriman passed away on January 11, 2023, at his home. He was a retired business owner. He loved fishing and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Maureen Watson.

Parents: Manuel & Ethel Watson.

Brothers: Tom, Gene, James, Donnie, and Jerry Watson.

Sisters: Geneva Hall, Marcella Forrester, and Bobbi Gann.

He is survived by his daughters: Julie & Jeff Cunningham and Helen & Tom Campbell.

Son: Chris & Misty Shillings.

Grandchildren: Jacob Cunningham, Brady & Madison Shillings, Briana, Hannah & Austin Frogge, and Hannah & Noah Campbell.

Sisters: Linda King and Judy & Harold Guy.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private service at a later date. 

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Frank Watson.

