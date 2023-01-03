Florence Elizabeth Jones, Kingston

Florence Elizabeth Jones age 73 of Kingston passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Flo was of the Christian faith and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Della Weatherbee Wyatt, husband Al Jones Jr., and infant daughter Christine.

Survived by daughters: Angela Shock of Monroe, MI, and Cheryl Applegate of Saline, MI, brother Frank Wyatt of Adrian, MI.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Steve Bates officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jones Family.

