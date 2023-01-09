Everett Bradley “Rooster” (Brad) Duncan, Oliver Springs

Everett Bradley “Rooster” (Brad) Duncan age 50 passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Oliver Springs. Bradley was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs. He loved playing and watching football his whole life. He enjoyed training and conditioning Roosters so much that his family thought he was part Rooster/Chicken earning him the nickname “Rooster”.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents Everett Lee and Rita (Thompson) Duncan:

Paternal grandparents Pat (Cora) Duncan:

Maternal grandfather Reverend Earl Thompson: along with several aunts and uncles.

Brad is survived by his sons: Anthony Duncan and wife Samantha, Stephen Duncan and wife Heather, Brady Duncan all of Knoxville.

Brothers Rocky (Charity) Lowery, Scott Lowery both of Harriman, Jason Duncan of Pennsylvania.

His loving sister Tonya Duncan Goddard and husband Walley of Oliver Springs.

His loving Grandmother Gladys Thompson of Harriman.

Brad is also survived by his 3 nieces and 2 nephews and 1 great niece as well as several aunts, uncles other family, and friends.

The family will host a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service on Monday, January 9, 2023

from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. at the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans Building 530 Kingston Street Oliver Springs, Tenn. 37840

