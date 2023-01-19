Eva Cox Claybourne, Kingston

Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023, at her home. She was born November 7, 1963, in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Rachel Newberry of Cookeville
Son David Claybourne & wife, Asley of Lakewood, Colorado
Grandchildren Coleton and Cameron Newberry
Elijah Claybourne
Cheyenne Phillips
Mother Mary Davis Cox
Brother Paul Cox, Jr.
Sisters Jerry Lynn Holmes, Susie Henderson
Beth & Carla Cox, Marty Mills
Several extended family members and friends
No arrangements have been made at this time. To help with cremation expense, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.
