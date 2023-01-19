Eva Cox Claybourne, Kingston

Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023, at her home. She was born November 7, 1963, in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.   

SURVIVORS

Daughter                             Rachel Newberry of Cookeville

Son                                       David Claybourne & wife, Asley of Lakewood, Colorado               

Grandchildren                    Coleton and Cameron Newberry

                                              Elijah Claybourne

                                              Cheyenne Phillips

Mother                                 Mary Davis Cox

Brother                                Paul Cox, Jr.

Sisters                                  Jerry Lynn Holmes, Susie Henderson

                                              Beth & Carla Cox, Marty Mills                          

Several extended family members and friends

No arrangements have been made at this time. To help with cremation expense, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eva Claybourne, please visit our floral store.

