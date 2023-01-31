Emma Clara Broglin Crabtree, 82

Emma Clara Broglin Crabtree, also known as Buster to all her friends and family, was born on April 21, 1940, and passed on January 29, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Roane County to Walter & Debbie Broglin. The love of her life was her husband, Doyle Edward Crabtree who passed in 2006, her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. Ed and Emma were married for 50 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Sister, Sue Broglin Hughes of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Delaphene Massengill of Ten Mile; children, Keith and Karen Crabtree, Carolyn and Tim Tonachio, Brian and Sandi Crabtree, Kim and Susan Crabtree, John, and Anna Crabtree; grandchildren, Blake and PJ Narramore, Marissa and John Troy, Tori Crabtree, Natasha, and Kristina Crabtree; great-grandchildren, Willow, Tilly, Cruz and Ella Narramore, Killian Troy.

Her trusty companion of the last seventeen years has been her little Yorkie, Libby.

Her hobbies over the years were sewing and quilting. She was a lifelong member of the Midway Church of God. She drove a bus for the Michael Dunn Center and worked at the hosiery mill in Rockwood and Chase Manufacturing in Rockwood.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Rose Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Emma’s memory to Maranatha Ministries (Midway Church of God) or The Roane County Humane Society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

