Elizabeth Jane Bailey, Tenn Mile

Elizabeth Jane Bailey, “Jane”, age 78, previously of Ten Mile, TN passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born on July 25, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida.

Jane was first a mother and a homemaker and also had a career as an administrative assistant for St. Paul Federal Bank in Chicago, Illinois. Upon the death of her first husband, Jane relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where she met her second husband, James “Hop” Bailey. They soon made a life for themselves in Ten Mile, Tennessee, and was a devout member of Luminary United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.

Jane was an avid gardener and had one of the most beautiful gardens where she took extreme pride in growing the sweetest tomatoes in Eastern Tennessee. She took so much joy in sharing these famous tomatoes with all of her friends and family as well as growing other wonderful things she would also share with her church community. Jane also loved knitting and quilting and counted her time with her sewing circle friends as one of her most favorite things to do during the week, especially during these last few years. She loved being outside and some of her fondest moments was spending time with her friends and family at the fish fries they would have at their farm in Ten Mile.

Jane took pleasure in baking and cooking also. She loved bringing people together with great meals to make great memories. Gathering around her dining table will be missed.

2 souls that will miss her dearly are her beloved black labs Holly “Hollywood” Bailey and Sport “Sport Model” Bailey.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, James & Earleen Mardis, her brother, James Michael Mardis, her first husband, Felix Weden Marshall, and her second husband, James “Hop” Bailey.

SURVIVORS:

Children: Kevin Marshall and wife Cristi of Knoxville, TN

Sean Marshall and wife Charmaine of Roy, WA

Eric Marshall and wife Jody of Eugene, OR

Stepson: Michael Bailey and wife Kim of Knoxville, TN

Stepdaughter: Tammy Bailey Bowlin and husband Terry of Tazewell, Tennessee

Sister: Kathleen Brown of Griffin, GA

Grandchildren: Liam Weden Marshall of Knoxville, TN

Maxwell Scot Marshall and wife Caty of Renton, WA

Gabrielle Charmaine Marshall Schwartz and Ian Schwartz of Tacoma, WA

Katie Bailey Maners and husband Chris Maners of Ten Mile, TN

McKenzie Bailey Kretowski and husband Peter Kretowski of Kingston, TN

Caroline Bailey of Knoxville, TN

Dalton Coffey and wife Miranda of Tazewell, TN

Cody Coffey and wife Josie of Tazewell, TN

Great Grandchildren: Jane Beatrice Marshall,

Sadie Raelyn Schwartz,

Walker Owen Maners,

Wyatt Hopkins Maners,

Brynlee Jo Coffey,

Raegen Leann Coffey and baby Kretowski (on the way).

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Luminary United Methodist Church. Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev. Wayne Hedrick officiating. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

