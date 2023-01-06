Eleanor Elizabeth Hendrickson Edmonds, Harriman

Eleanor Elizabeth Hendrickson Edmonds of Harriman was born on Monday, March 20, 1933, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

She was born and raised on a farm in Dickey Valley where she and her twin brother Frank were born the last of 12 children. She attended Clax Gap School, a one-room schoolhouse, until her 7th-grade year when she began attending Oliver Springs Elementary. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1951. While attending high school, she served as Class Secretary and played on the basketball team all four years, attended Volunteer Girl’s State, and also worked at McKinney’s Bargain Store on Roane Street in Harriman. She remained in close contact with her high school class for 70+ years after graduation.

During her junior year, she began dating the love of her life, Samuel Edmonds, who was a senior. After his graduation, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Anchorage, AK. After graduation, in 1952, Eleanor went to work for a year at Burlington Mills as an Inspairer (Inspector and Pairer) and also played on their softball team.

Eleanor and Sam were married on Saturday, October 18, 1952. Sam was then stationed at Eglin Field Air Force Base in Fort Walton, FL. Eleanor had spent all of her life in Dickey Valley. She would get a little teary-eyed as she told her family the story of when she moved to Florida after she and Sam were married. She said she will always remember her mother, Blannie “Granny” Hendrickson, yelling as they drove off, “Take care of her Sam, she’s the last one.” After Sam’s service in the Air Force, they moved back to Tennessee where they remained for the rest of their 43 years of marriage. She worked at Roane Hosiery as an inspector but in 1974 left to go work as a janitor with Union Carbide. When she retired in 1994, she was employed by Martin Marietta.

Eleanor loved and attended Bobcat Basketball games for many years. The only time she wasn’t cheering for the Bobcats was when one of her grandson’s were playing on their Harriman Football, Basketball, or Golf Team. She was a huge fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and the Atlanta Braves. She loved all sports, especially softball. She actually played on her church softball team until she was 63 years old. If there was any kind of ballgame on TV she was watching it. If not ballgames, she was watching game shows. She also worked out at the Roane State Fitness Center for many years and absolutely loved it.

Eleanor was a charter member Pine Ridge Baptist Church, which was established in 1960. She and her husband, Sam, served as Treasurer for almost 40 years. She taught the Junior Class in Sunday School for many years, served as Coordinator of Prime Timers, (Pine Ridge’s senior group) for many years, sang in the choir, and served on the Kitchen Committee. Her church was so important to her and she loved and supported it in any way she could.

Another love of hers was her family. With 11 brothers and sisters going to be with the Lord before her, that left a lot of nieces and nephews that looked to her as a mother. She cherished all of them and loved the frequent visits and phone calls from them.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, George Ed and Blannie “Granny” Hendrickson, husband Samuel and their infant son Bennie Paul, brothers, Earl, Edward, Estel, Bennie, Richard, Hoyt, and twin brother Frank Hendrickson; sisters Myrtle May Brown, Jean Barger, Ruth Randles, and Nellie Ray and daughter-in-law, Debbie Edmonds.

She is survived by son, George Alan Edmonds, daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Davis, Lisa (Frankie) Davis all of Harriman; grandsons, Clint (Jessica) Edmonds, Samuel (Andrea) Davis, and Ben (Kate) Davis all of Harriman, great-grandsons, Maverick Edmonds and Franklin Davis, step-grandson, Troy Waldo of Harriman, step-grandchildren, Emily Waldo of Harriman and Rebecca Vincent of KY and step great-granddaughter, Eleanor Kay Vincent.

The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Patriot Homecare and their love to Eleanors special caretakers, Amanda, Britayzia, Elizabeth, Jheri Ann, Keyondra, Leigh Ann, Misty, Samantha, Sharla, Stacy, and Susan.

The family would also like to thank Avalon Hospice for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 151 Edwards Rd. in Harriman from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Roper officiating. The interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Serving as Paul Bearers: Clint Edmonds, Samuel Davis, Ben Davis, Brad Todd, Brian Hendrickson, and Keven Young.

Eleanor requested that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Children and Youth Department at the address listed above.

