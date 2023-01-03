Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood

Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:

Daughter: Misty Kirkpatrick

Sons: James “Jim” Levi Kirkpatrick IV (Chrissy)

William Brent Kirkpatrick

Grandchildren: Nevin Kirkpatrick (Crystal), Navy PO3 Trevin Kirkpatrick (Emmy), Marquis Gallaher, and Makenzie “Ladybug” Kirkpatrick

Great Grandchildren: Rylan Kirkpatrick, and Zariah Kirkpatrick

Nieces: Daphne, Jennifer, and Ginger

Ex-Husband: James Levi Kirkpatrick III

Special Friend: Tracy Lou

Along with many other extended family and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside services will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Edna Louise Kirkpatrick.

