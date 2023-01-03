Edith Cox, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Edith Cox, age 90, of Mossy Grove, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Fate Cox, Jr.

Her parents: James W. and Olle Mae Jolley.

One son: Gary Cox.

And one grandson: Justin Cox.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Richard and Rhonda Cox, and Larry and Linda Cox all of Wartburg.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Wanda and Robert Burgess of Petros, and Marcella and Jr. McPherson of Wartburg.

Nine grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. James Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in Mossy Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edith Cox.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith Leona (Jolley) Cox, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

