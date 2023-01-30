Douglas Cagle, Rockwood

Mr. Douglas Cagle, age 69 of Rockwood passed away on January 25, 2023, at his home. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wife: Mary Alice Cagle.

His parents: Eva Mae & Wilber Cagle.

Two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his daughter: Gail Howard.

Granddaughters: Haley Seals and Michael Howard.

Great grandchildren: Jaycee Howard, Halstin Seals, and Everly Seals.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will meet Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial construction may be sent to Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Douglas Cagle during this difficult time.

