Dorothy Latham Cook, Powell

Dorothy Latham Cook, age 80 of Powell, born October 31, 1942, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. Dot grew up in Powell, graduated from Powell High School in 1962, married her high school sweetheart, Forrest Cook in 1963, and moved to their beloved farm in 1970. She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and a member of the Friendship Sunday School class for over 50 years.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Fred, and Clara Latham, two sisters, Joyce Lobetti, and Ellen Latham, two brothers Freddie Walter and Kyle Ronald Latham, and daughter-in-law, Jackie Cook.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Forrest Cook; son, Joey Cook; granddaughter, Jordan Stalans & husband Daniel; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaylee & Noah. She leaves behind: 4 sisters & 2 brothers: Betty Lee of Fayetteville, GA, Jean Faison of Jonesboro, GA, Evelyn Lingerfelt of Fayetteville, GA, Helen Wynegar of Powell, TN, David Latham of Powell, TN, and Gary Latham of Temple, GA; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly but will remember her fondly.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm with service at 6:00 pm with Dr. Clarence Sexton officiating, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

Graveside service will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Stephanie, for their tender, compassionate, professional care of Dot over the past few weeks.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

