Donna Faye Owens, Harriman

Donna Faye Owens, age 64 of Harriman passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 10, 2023.

She spent most of her life as a resident of Tennessee living in Harriman and Coalfield. Donna was of the Baptist faith and attended both Trenton Street Baptist Church and Middle Creek Baptist Church. She was a 1976 graduate of Coalfield High School and was a member of the Harriman and Coalfield High School bands where she was an excellent drummer.

After high school, she attended Tenn. Technology Center of Harriman where she graduated earning a degree in drafting. She worked as a draftsman for the local mines and later moved to Florida and worked as a draftsman for 20 years before returning to Roane County.

She loved music and enjoyed meeting new people. Was an animal lover and enjoyed her pet cats.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Damon Owens and Olga (McKinney) Owens.

Infant Brother, Walker Clay Owens.

Survived by, Sister, Lynnita Angel-Lee and husband Robert E. Lee, III;

Brothers, Damon Lance Owens and wife Karen: David L. Owens and wife Rebecca:

Nephews, Donald Gibson II, Tyler Owens, Brian (Christy) Alred;

Niece: Pamela (Alex) Kelly, Charlotte (Adam) Phillips, Carol (Chapman) Porter,

and Casey (Scottie) Milliken;

Uncle: Orvis McKinney and Aunt, Ernell Renfro;

Cousin, Mike (Donna) Godsey;

And a host of other family members and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

In lieu of flowers, family has asked for donations to be made to the East TN Children’s Hospital, the Shriners, or the ASPCA.

