Donald E. Key III, 45

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Donald E. Key III, age 45, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father; Donald E. Key II.

Donald is survived by his son; Markus Blake Key, mother; Mary Alice Key, and many other extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Key family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald E. Key III, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Shayna Simms, Wartburg

Shayna Simms, age 51, of Wartburg passed away on January 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: