Donald E. Key III, 45

Donald E. Key III, age 45, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his father; Donald E. Key II.

Donald is survived by his son; Markus Blake Key, mother; Mary Alice Key, and many other extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Key family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald E. Key III, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

