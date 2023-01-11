Deborah Jo McFalls, Kingston

Deborah Jo McFalls, age 52 of Kingston passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at home with her family at her bedside.

Born March 26, 1970, Deborah spent her early years in Port Clinton, Ohio, enjoying life with family and friends. In 1982 she moved with her family to Tennessee, spending the rest of her childhood growing up in Roane and Anderson County. Deborah attended Roane County High School for most of her High School years, where she made many fond memories with friends. Ultimately, she graduated in 1988 with honors from Oak Ridge High School while working full-time. Deborah continued her educational journey at ITT Technical Institute where she received an associate degree graduating summa cum laude. She had a career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant where she retired in 2016.

Deborah was a beautiful and thoughtful person who was funny, smart, compassionate, and brave. She would light up any room she entered and was deeply loved by everyone who knew her. Deborah enjoyed life most while spending quality time with her son and daughter. They were the light of her life and brought her much happiness. She also enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, cooking, and swimming.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents Marlene Evans and Bill Oliver; father and mother-in-law, Major and Christine McFalls; stepson, Andrew McFalls and stepsister, Rebecca Treadway.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby McFalls; son, Ryan Barry; daughter Marlena Alexander; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Lisa Oliver; mother-in-law, Sue McFalls; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Misty McFalls; stepsister, Latasha McFalls; stepbrother, Jeff McFalls; stepsister, Kristy Moyer-Hodges; stepsister, Melissa Nation; stepson and daughter-in-law, Robert and Amanda McFalls; stepson, Matthew McFalls; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Deborah Jo McFalls please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

