David Roach, Etowah

Mr. David Ray Roach, age 72 passed away on January 4, 2023, at his home in Etowah. David loved working on old cars and enjoyed dirt track racing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Georgia Roach; son Davie Roach and several siblings.

David leaves behind his wife of 39 years Joyce Hamby Roach; children Amanda Wright, and Matthew (Patricia) Roach; grandchildren Riley Willis, Emma Wright, and David always had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter Annabell Roach. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Elizabeth Cemetery in the Gobey Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. David Ray Roach

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of David Roach, of Etowah, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

