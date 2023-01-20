Darryl Franklin Patterson, Harriman (formerly of Dallas, GA)

Mr. Darryl Franklin Patterson, age 57 of Harriman, formerly of Dallas, Ga, went home to be with the Lord at his home on January 18, 2023. Darryl was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and since living in Georgia for so long, he was also a big Atlanta Braves fan. He was employed as a Lieutenant EMT with Priority. He enjoyed painting and spoiling all of his adopted children and nieces and nephews. Darryl’s favorite pastime was making people smile as the best Santa ever.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ottie & Helen Patterson

One sister: Kay Cash

And his father and mother in law: Ernest & Kathryn Neeley

He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Brenda Patterson

Two brothers: Allen Patterson and his wife Tammy of Dallas, GA, and Doug Patterson and his wife Andrea of Acworth, GA

One brother-in-law: David Cash of Jefferson, GA

Several nieces and nephews: Ashley & Javone Harris and their son Jeremy, Brittany Patterson, Courtney & Jason Laird, Chad & Chelsey Patterson and their daughter Sophia, McKenzie Patterson, Michelle Cash, Heather Cash, and Ryan “Bubba” & Candy and their children Saddie and Caleb.

And a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Marty Padgett, Rev. Kenneth Dwayne Neeley, and Rev. Josh Kidd officiating. The interment will be held in the Clax Gap Cemetery following the funeral service.



Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Darryl Patterson during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

