Darla Aiken Melton, Harriman

Darla Aiken Melton of Harriman Tennessee passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She loved spending time with her family and her little dog Millie.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elbert Melton, Parents Roy and Juanita Aiken,

Survivors include:

sons and daughters-in-law Troy and Marla Melton of Kingston,

Bryan and Shanna Melton of Harriman.

Grandchildren Jessica Melton, Dylan Melton, Andrew Melton, and Ethan Melton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m Monday, January 23, 2023. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Roane Memorial Gardens. The Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Melton Family.

