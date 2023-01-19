Clinton QB Joshua Keith Receives D1 Offer

Brad Jones 4 mins ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

Joshua Keith, Clinton QB (photo courtesy of QBHitlist.com)

According to Joshua Keith’s Twitter account today, he has received an offer to play for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team.

Keith is a tremendous athlete and did not say if the offer was as a quarterback or as an athlete. According to the QBHitList.com, Keith is a “legit dual threat who is very hard to contain within the pocket, most dangerous while on the run.” They go on to say that he is a “strong armed QB who can let it rip anywhere on the field.”

The Marshall offer is his first from a Division 1 FBS. He also holds offers from EKU and Morgan State, both are a Division 1 FCS school.

Keith attended the Marshall University football camp in June 2021 which led to him being on the radar of the Herd.

Keith has 5,250 yards passing for his career heading into his senior season. He’s thrown for 43 career TD passes and has added 13 rushing TD’s on 809 yards rushing. Keith runs a 4.62 – 40 but appears much faster on the field.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14967718/Joshuah-Keith

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
TSSAA Council votes to sanction Lacrosse for the 2024-25 school year

Check Also

Legislative Council to have special called meeting on Thursday, January 19

Council will discuss the proposed sanctioning of boys and girls lacrosse January 17, 2023 The …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: