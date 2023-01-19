Clinton QB Joshua Keith Receives D1 Offer

Joshua Keith, Clinton QB (photo courtesy of QBHitlist.com)

According to Joshua Keith’s Twitter account today, he has received an offer to play for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team.

Keith is a tremendous athlete and did not say if the offer was as a quarterback or as an athlete. According to the QBHitList.com, Keith is a “legit dual threat who is very hard to contain within the pocket, most dangerous while on the run.” They go on to say that he is a “strong armed QB who can let it rip anywhere on the field.”

The Marshall offer is his first from a Division 1 FBS. He also holds offers from EKU and Morgan State, both are a Division 1 FCS school.

Keith attended the Marshall University football camp in June 2021 which led to him being on the radar of the Herd.

Keith has 5,250 yards passing for his career heading into his senior season. He’s thrown for 43 career TD passes and has added 13 rushing TD’s on 809 yards rushing. Keith runs a 4.62 – 40 but appears much faster on the field.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14967718/Joshuah-Keith

