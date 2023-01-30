City of Oak Ridge to transition to new software, improve customer service

UBO to close Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. to Feb. 14 at 8 a.m.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2023) – The City of Oak Ridge will be going live with a new software program on February 13, 2023, and the transition will briefly impact payments at City offices.

Any City of Oak Ridge offices that accept payments will not be able to accept credit card payments, including online payments, from 5 p.m. on Friday, February 10 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

The Utility Business Office (UBO) will be closed on Friday, February 10 at 4 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday, February 14.

We appreciate customers’ patience and understanding while we work to improve our customer service.

If you have any questions, please call (865) 425-3400 during normal business hours.

