Charles William Rosekrans, Powell

Mr. Charles William Rosekrans, age 80 of Powell, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Rosekrans;

Sister, Sue and Brother Michael.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Russell Rosecrans;

Children, Kimberly, Chuck, Brenda, and Rhonda;

And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

The family has chosen cremation with no services planned.

Per his family, donations can be made to stemforher.org/donate or to awis.org/why-donate.

To leave a note for Charles’s family or to sign our online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

