Chairman Fleischmann Votes to Protect America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Brad Jones 11 hours ago National News Leave a comment 4 Views

US Strategic Petroleum Reserves. (U.S. Dept. of Energy)

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations, released the following statement after voting to pass H.R. 21, the Strategic Production Response Act, which will protect America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) from being drained for political purposes.

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created to ensure that the United States has access to emergency oil reserves in case of disruptions to the global or domestic oil market. The SPR was never intended to be used as a political tool to cover up policy failures resulting from the Biden Administration’s war on American-made energy. Since November 2021, President Biden has drained an unprecedented 250 million barrels of oil, more than 40 percent of the stockpile, from the SPR, leaving it at its lowest level since 1984. Because of Biden’s actions, America is at a high risk of not having the oil reserves we need to function in case of a national emergency.”

“Instead of following an unsustainable policy of draining our nation’s emergency oil reserves, I urge the Biden Administration and my Democrat colleagues in Congress to join House Republicans to promote an all-of-the-above energy policy that utilizes America’s abundant oil and natural gas reserves, nuclear power, and other renewables. The solution to high gas and energy prices is to unleash American-made energy, not draining our strategic oil reserves to dangerously low levels.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Hagerty Seeks Commitment from FDIC to Remain Free of Politically-Motivated Decisions

Congratulates Tennessean nominee Jonathan McKernan WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: