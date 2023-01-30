Chairman Chuck Fleischmann Announces Additional Key Subcommittee Assignments for the 118th Congress

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations, released the following statement after being selected to serve on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittees of the Appropriations Committee. 

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittees. These are two critically important subcommittees, and I am humbled by my colleagues’ and our Chairwoman Kay Granger’s trust in me to carry out the mission tasked to these subcommittees.”

“Our nation faces challenges to improve the quality of healthcare and education for Americans nationwide, and many international crises threatening our freedom, liberty, and security. I am confident that my colleagues and I on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Subcommittee, and the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee will successfully meet the challenges our nation faces and deliver for the American People.

