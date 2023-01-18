Carlene Martin Johnson, Clinton

Carlene Martin Johnson, age 78 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Born on May 29, 1944, in Clinton, Tn. she was the daughter of the late Richard and Myrtle Ethel Hall Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Melissa Roach and Emmaline Nolan; brother, George Martin; sisters, Bertha Nolan, Martha Espinoza, and Leatha Lowe.

She is survived by sons, Vincent Roach of Clinton, Tn. and Richard Roach of Decatur, Alabama; brother, Troy Martin of Clinton, Tn., sisters, Gladys Tsimbidis of Clinton, Tn. and Linda McCartney of Oak Ridge, Tn.; nine grandchildren including special grandchild Michael, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Services for Carlene Martin Johnson will be private.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Carlene Martin Johnson.

