Bruce Thomas Carden, Rocky Top

Bruce Thomas Carden, age 73, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1949, to the late Zelmer Carden and Della Thompson Carden. Bruce is of the Baptist faith and a deacon and trustee of his church. He loved four-wheeling along with fishing. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Zelmer & Della Thompson Carden, brothers Glenith Carden, Junior Carden, Leonard Carden, sisters Reba Daniels, Betty Jo Beach, and Louise Harlas, and sister-in-law, Gaye Carden. He is survived by:

wife of 55years Nancy Duncan Carden Rocky Top

Son Thomas Lynn Carden & wife Elaine Caryville

Brother Ellis Carden Clinton

sister in law Brenda Duncan Wilson

Grandchildren Ashley, Kay Ann, Matthew, Emily

Great Grandchildren Shirley May, Sophia, James

A host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Paul Smith officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bruce Thomas Carden, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

