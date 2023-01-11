Bruce Thomas Carden, Rocky Top

Bruce Thomas Carden, age 73, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1949, to the late Zelmer Carden and Della Thompson Carden. Bruce is of the Baptist faith and a deacon and trustee of his church. He loved four-wheeling along with fishing. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Zelmer & Della Thompson Carden, brothers Glenith Carden, Junior Carden, Leonard Carden, sisters Reba Daniels, Betty Jo Beach, and Louise Harlas, and sister-in-law, Gaye Carden. He is survived by:

wife of 55years                     Nancy Duncan Carden                           Rocky Top

Son                                      Thomas Lynn Carden & wife Elaine         Caryville 

Brother                                 Ellis Carden                                             Clinton

sister in law                          Brenda Duncan Wilson                  

Grandchildren                      Ashley, Kay Ann, Matthew, Emily

Great Grandchildren           Shirley May, Sophia, James

A host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. 

Funeral: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Paul Smith officiating. 

