Bishop James Carroll Bandy, Oak Ridge

Bishop James Carroll Bandy, age 90, of Oak Ridge went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.



The Bandy’s served Oak Ridge Church of God longer than any other pastor in the church’s history. During their 31 years of service, the church made significant progress. Through the leadership and vision of the pastor, the church’s physical growth parallels in spiritual growth, increasing the membership from 50 to 571.

Bishop Bandy was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Imogene Bandy; Grandson, James Aaron Foust; Daughter-in-law, Tracy Bandy.

Bishop Bandy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Newman Bandy; Children, David Bandy and wife Phyllis, Cheri Bandy Foust, and Dale Bandy; Siblings, Linda Arnold, and Charles Bandy and wife Annie; Grandchildren, David Bandy Jr., Amy Bandy Hutcheson, Kevin Foust II, Alexandra Foust, and Erika Bandy; 7 Great Grandchildren; James is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 30th, 2023 from 1-2 PM at Heritage Church of God in Oak Ridge. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Bishop David Bandy Jr. and Dr. Ball officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

